Attempts are made to buy conscience of people to bring down state: PM

The Prime Miniter (PM) of Pakistan Imran Khan on Sunday said that attempts are made to buy the conscience of people to bring down the state.

While addressing a gathering in Hafizabad the PM Imran Khan has said that it is the responsibility of the Judiciary and the Election Commission to raise voice against corrupt people. When nations do not stand up against oppression and corruption, it will increase.

I have been preaching for 25 years that we have to move with goodness, added PM.

While talking about corruption he also said that in the past, conscience of people were bought with the stolen money to overthrow governments. Attempts are made to buy the conscience of the people to bring down the state.

The PM said that I pay tribute to the people of Hafizabad for this wonderful meeting, adding that the work done in Hafizabad by PTI in 5 years has not happened in 70 years.

For the first time in the history of the country, record development works took place in Punjab, said Imran Khan

