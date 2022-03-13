CCPO vows to strengthen CIA

LAHORE – Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayyaz Ahmed Dev Saturday said during his tenure as CCPO Lahore, manpower and human resources had been provided to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA). Addressing an award distribution ceremony at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, he stated that the CIA would be strengthened further with capacity building, manpower and logistics to meet the expectations of citizens and department as well as achieve the targets of controlling heinous crimes and arresting hardened criminals. More than 90 CIA personnel including inspectors, sub inspectors, head constables and constables were awarded commendation certificates and cash awards for their excellent performance in the ceremony. The CCPO also distributed appreciation certificates and cash awards to Lahore police officials. On the occasion, he declared Lahore police the best civilian force, and the CIA Lahore the best investigation agency in the country.DIG (investigations) Shehzada Sultan, SSP (CIA) Asim Iftikhar, SSP (admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (headquarters and anti-riot force), DSP (intelligence) Rehan Jamal and other senior officers were present on the occasion.