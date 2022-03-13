Ch Shujaat is my brother, will never speak against him: Sheikh Rashid

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday said that Chaudhry Shujaat of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) is his brother and will never speak against him.

Talking to media persons, Sheikh Rashid clarified that he did not name PML-Q when making a statement about blackmailing government.

The minister added that he never denied favors bestowed on him by the Chaudhry family.

He also asked the opposition to avoid bitterness in politics. Interior Minister said that government will not allow any militia to take law in its hands.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan will get more strength till Tuesday. He said Speaker National Assembly will decide about the summoning of session.

Talking about facilities provided to women in Islamabad, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said government has already set up bazar for women and it is ready to provide a place for another one. He said working women from Sindh, KP and Balochistan should also be promoted.