Cristiano Ronaldo breaks FIFA goals record in style
Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the FIFA record for the most goals in football history after taking his tally to 807 strikes.
Ronaldo broke the record in style by netting a hat-trick in Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. It was Ronaldo’s 59th career hat-trick but only his second for United.
Ronaldo drew level with Bican’s official tally of 805 goals after 12 minutes on Saturday when he arrowed a brilliant long-range strike into the top corner of Hugo Lloris’s net.
Spurs drew level courtesy of a Harry Kane penalty before Ronaldo diverted a low Jadon Sancho cross past Lloris to make it 2-1 to United just before half-time.
He had become only the third player aged 37 or over to score more than once in a Premier League game.