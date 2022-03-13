Decision on no-trust move against AJK PM likely in April

ISLAMABAD – The decision to bring no-confidence motion against the AJK Prime Minister is likely to be taken in April before the local bodies elections.

According to sources, a forward bloc comprising members not happy with AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi’s government might be formed. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have decided to move ahead unconditionally for the no-confidence motion. An important personality of PTI AJK has held meetings with Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N leadership. It was agreed that a no-confidence motion would be moved if the PTI forms a forward bloc with the required members of the AJK Assembly. It is expected that senior ministry will be given to the PPP while the PML-N will get speakership.

Meanwhile, PPP Azad Kashmir president Chaudhry Yasin and former AJK president Haji Muhammad Yaqoob are trying to become prime minister. On the other hand the leading leaders of the Jat family have increased pressure on Barrister Sultan and Ch Abdul Majeed that in case of no confidence Ch Yasin should be appointed Prime Minister.

According to the sources, AJK PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has come to know about the Azad Kashmir PTI leader who met Asif Ali Zardari. He has requested Imran Khan to remove Sardar Tanvir Ilyas from party president in AJK. He said that under any circumstances he would not resign. In case of no-confidence move the assembly will be dissolved, he added.