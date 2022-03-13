Our Staff Reporter

Ehsas Kifalat Cards distributed

BAJAUR   –  The District Administration on Saturday started distributing ‘Ehsas Kafalat Cards’ among needy and deserving families.

The cards were distributed among needy and poor families of Tehsil Khar and Tehsil Salarzai. Local elders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Khar Hamza Zahoor said that cards would be distributed among all the needy people of Bajaur maintaining transparency and clarity in the whole process.

He said that government officials would work with dedication and responsibility to facilitate people in getting Ehsas Card.

