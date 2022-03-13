Hurting The Film Industry

At a time when most countries are trying to recover the film industries to the pre-covid state by providing kickstarts and incentives to bring in new content, Pakistan’s censor boards and the government has banned the release of more than three films in an industry where perhaps a total of six to seven films are released on a good year.

More problematic is the fact these films have been banned on vague and arbitrary grounds. Pakistani-American filmmaker Iram Parveen Bilal’s film “I’ll Meet You There” has been banned on the ground that it does not “represent Pakistani culture” without any explanation of which scenes were offensive or how Pakistan’s culture was misrepresented. A film based on the life of serial killer Javed Iqbal was also banned for arbitrary reasons. The problem originates from the law, the Motion Pictures Ordinance, 1979, which declares a film unsuitable for certification if the film violates “decency or morality”, but does not care to define what those terms mean.

The problem is not just the lack of creative expression, but also bad administration. The law states that rules specifying content restrictions on films are to be made, but no such rules have been drafted yet, leaving the decision of deciding which content is unsuitable at the complete whims of the government.

There are four different censor boards, with the result that a film that does not obtain approval from one provincial censor board usually cannot even get an inquiry from other provincial censor boards. Apart from this red-tape, the law empowers the government to, at any stage, without notice to the person who applied for clearance of a film, declare a film to be uncertified; a provision that appears to contradict the entire essence of the censor board, as well as principles of due process and appropriate delegation of powers.

If Pakistan ever means to have the country’s film industry match up to the soft power of Hollywood and Bollywood, the government needs to allow the film industry space, as well as a good business environment. A lot of resources are invested in the making of films; leaving the film industry at the mercy of random, whimsical bans is cruel, counterproductive and detrimental.