Increase in remittances shows confidence of overseas Pakistanis: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says increase in annual remittances from eighteen billion to thirty billion dollars shows confidence of overseas Pakistanis in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing three-day overseas Pakistanis convention in Islamabad on Sunday, he said overseas Pakistanis have always supported Imran Khan and PTI. He said they have been a source of PTI’s fund.

He said all initiatives by the government aims at providing relief to the poor class of the society.

In his remarks, Adviser on Overseas Pakistanis Muhammad Ayub Afridi said government will introduce E-gate system to facilitate overseas Pakistanis at the time of their arrival in Pakistan.

He said Roshan Digital Account has enabled overseas Pakistanis to open their bank accounts in Pakistan.

The Adviser urged the overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan and take advantage of business friendly initiatives of the government.

