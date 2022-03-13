News Desk

Induction of J-10C in Fighter Fleet of Pakistan Air Force is a Huge Milestone

Induction of J-10C aircraft has further strengthened PAF as a formidable and potent force well capable of defending the aerial frontiers of our beloved country. With J-10C “Dragon” Omni role fighter in its ranks, PAF retains the first shot BVR capability while maintaining a qualitative edge in the application of Air Power across all domains. The capabilities of the aircraft are showcased in the short video documentary  released by Directorate General Public Relations (Air Force).

