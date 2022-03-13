KP govt meets target to increase protected areas for wildlife

peshawar – The Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has achieved its target of increasing the protected areas of the province from 10 percent to 15 percent with the aim to conserve, protect and increase wildlife and other biodiversity.

This was informed in the 2nd meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Board held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. The meeting was told that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has now nine National Parks, 87 Community Game Reserves, 38 Public Game Reserves, five Conservancies, three Wildlife Sanctuaries, two Wildlife Refuges, four Sites of Special Scientific Interest with an accumulative area of more than 1,564,000 hectares which make 15.38 percent of the total area of the province.

The meeting was further informed that progress was being made to declare some other suitable places of the province as protected areas which include Rakh Topi National Park, Gusarrh National Park, Bashqar Gol Biosphere Reserve and Koh-e-Suleman Conservancy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that enhancement of the protected areas up to the set target was a great achievement of the government to ensure protected and conservation of the wildlife and biodiversity of the province. He directed the concerned quarters for necessary measures to further increase the protected areas so that conservation of wildlife and biodiversity especially the endangered species could be ensured.

KP Minister for Forest and Environment Ishtiaq Urmar, Special Assistant to CM on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Forest and Environment Abid Majeed, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments and high ups of the Wildlife Department also attended the meeting.