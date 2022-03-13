Misunderstanding clear, says Moonis Elahi after Sheikh Rasheed’s remarks

The misunderstanding between two federal ministers, Sheikh Rasheed and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi, has been cleared after the former said that his remarks were taken out of context.

Speaking during an event, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that he randomly stated when asked that those having four to five seats are blackmailing the government, however, the remarks were taken out of context.

I have said multiple times that I am indebted to Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi and Khawaja Sahib, he said and prayed for the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. “I will never speak against them,” the interior minister said adding that his remarks were in a general manner rather than directed towards anyone.

Responding to remarks of the Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi said that he was thankful to Rasheed for clearing the misunderstanding. “I respect you, in the same manner, you respect our elders,” he said.