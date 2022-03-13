Moonis fires back at Rashid over ‘blackmailing’ remarks

‘I respect Sh Rashid, but he used to take money from elders of the same party’

‘I am not like those who are blackmailing PM to assume Chief Minister’s office’

QUETTA/LAHORE – Cracks appear visible in the federal cabinet ahead of no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan as two ministers on Saturday verbally clashed with each other in public over announcing support to the premier.

For the first time, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi came face to face as they issued statements against each other. Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Moonis and Awami Muslim League chief Sh Rashid are allies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government. The interior minister during a press conference in Quetta told reporters that he was not like those allies who ‘blackmail’ Prime Minister Imran Khan for getting the top slot in the Punjab province.

“I am not like those who have five seats and are blackmail the PM to assume the chief minister’s office,” the interior minister said apparently referring to PML-Q leaders. Like some other allies of the PTI-govt, the PML-Q is yet to formally announce its decision of supporting the government of PM Imran Khan. Rashid also went on to say that, “I stand like a rock with Imran Khan.” Responding to the Interior Minister, PML-Q leader Ch Moonis Elahi shared a video-clip of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid’s media talk in Quetta on twitter. “I respect Sheikh Rashid, but he is forgetting that he used to take money from the elders of the same party (PMLQ) during his student life.”

‘PM to complete five years’

Meanwhile, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his constitutional tenure of five years. He stated this while talking to reporters after his arrival at Quetta International Airport.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said, “We have to move towards reconciliation because the opposition would not be successful in no trust-motion.”

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would win the next general election on basis of performance. He said that a week ago, government decided to hand over the security of Parliament and Parliament Lodges to FC and Rangers so that there would be no law and order mishap while the government could also call in the army under article 245 in critical situations.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that no private militia including Ansar-ul-Islam and Bait-ul-Islam would be allowed.

On the issue of no-confidence motion, he advised the opposition that general elections were only one year away and it is better to prepare for the election, the opposition should show restraint and tolerance, otherwise they will remain in line for 10 years, he added.

The opposition will fail in the no-confidence motion and Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete 5 years

Later, he inaugurated the Computerized Janshin Certificate Letter of Administration Center in Quetta.