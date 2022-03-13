News Desk

Netizens slam Fahad Mustafa, Nadeem Baig for supporting Sana Javed

Actress and model Sana Javed has landed herself into hot waters after a number of fellow industry peers and makeup artists have called her out for her rude behavior.

With each passing day, more artists have turned to social media to share their experiences with the Khaani actress about being disrespectful towards them.

On the other hand, a number of prominent showbiz stars have come out in defense of the Dunk actress.

Some of Javed’s close acquaintances including actor and producer Fahad Mustafa, filmmaker Nadeem Baig, actress Sadia Faisal and others have showed support to the Ruswai actress in the controversy.

Taking to Twitter, the Na Maloom Afraad star wrote: “I have worked with Sana Javed on various projects and she’s been a part of my show for the last 2 years & in these times I’ve found her extremely professional and humble not just with me but with my team too.”

The Meray Paas Tum Ho famed director shared a selfie with Javed and mentioned his ‘great experience’ working with Sana in hit drama serials Pyarey Afzal and Ruswai, adding that he found the actor ‘completely professional’ while wishing to work with her again soon.

However, netizens slammed both Mustafa and Baig for supporting the Aye Musht-e-Khaak actress amid the controversy. An internet user commented, “Everyone is nice to people who are more famous and influential than themselves,” while another shared, “Of course, she is nice to you. If she’s not even nice to big directors and actors in the industry, how will she get work?”

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

‘All we have is our talent’: Ukraine violinists find peace in Denmark

Entertainment

Majority of Pak artists spent their last days in financial problems

Entertainment

Alec Baldwin says in legal filing Halyna Hutchins told him to cock the gun before it fired

Entertainment

Saba Qamar, Nauman Ijaz appear as ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ in 20 episode web-series

Entertainment

UN holds biodiversity talks on deal to stave off mass extinction

Entertainment

Two-day festival ‘Pakistan Learning Festival’ to start from March 12

Entertainment

Facebook allows calls for violence against ‘Russian invaders’

Entertainment

Prayers in Japan 11 years after tsunami and nuclear disaster

Entertainment

‘Sesame Street’ actor Emilio Delgado dies at 81

Entertainment

President Arif Alvi inaugurates National Horse & Cattle Show

1 of 18