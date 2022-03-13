News Desk

No-trust move: PM Imran Khan to decide on NA session today

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to consult over summoning a National Assembly session for the no-trust move.

According to details, top party leaders including Pervez Khattak, Ali Zaidi, Fawad Chaudhry and Shafqat Mahmood will attend the meeting summoned by the prime minister.

The top party leadership will apprise the prime minister regarding their meeting with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser. The prime minister while keeping in view the consultation will give a final nod for the summoning of the National Assembly session.

A report on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will spend the next two days in meetings with members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ahead of a no-trust move against him.

According to sources privy to the matter, the prime minister has also summoned members of the PTI’s political committee at Bani Gala as he would meet PTI MNAs on Saturday and Sunday.

“The prime minister will discuss the no-trust move with the lawmakers and also give the party guideline to them,” they said and added, “Reservations of the PTI lawmakers will also be addressed during the meetings.”

