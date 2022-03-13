News Desk

Opposition agrees to give Punjab CM slot to Pervaiz Elahi

The joint opposition has agreed has agreed to give chief minister Punjab’s slot to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi.

According to sources familiar with the development, the opposition parties have agreed to make Pervaiz Elahi the chief minister after the success of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has given assurance to PML-Q and a senior leader of PPP has conveyed the message of party leadership. PPP has also given reassurances to MQM-P regarding no-confidence motion.

On the other hand, government has claimed that it still enjoys full support of the allies and they will side with Imran Khan on the matter of no-trust motion.

Meanwhile, PML-Q leadership has summoned a last meeting to choose between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and opposition.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

PTI delegation meets MQM-P leadership today to address reservations

Business

Increase in remittances shows confidence of overseas Pakistanis: Farrukh

Islamabad

Ch Shujaat is my brother, will never speak against him: Sheikh Rashid

Islamabad

Imran Khan name of ideology, courage, bravery: Farrukh

National

International Army Team Spirit Competition-2022 concludes in Pabbi

National

US provides additional $200mn on in defense aid to Ukraine amid Russia’s war

Islamabad

No-trust move: PM Imran Khan to decide on NA session today

National

Opposition plans to remove Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

Lahore

Seven govt members meet PML-Q leaders, assure support

National

Speaker Asad Qaiser’s relatives assault motorway police personnel

1 of 197