Opposition plans to remove Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

Opposition parties are gearing up to remove Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani through a no-trust move as cracks have appeared in the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

According to sources privy to the matter, the BAP is willing to extend cooperation towards opposition parties and is waiting for a formal announcement from PML-Q and MQM-P to quit the government alliance.

“As soon as the two main allies announce to support opposition parties, the no-trust move against the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will be tabled in the Upper House,” they said.

Moreover, it has further emerged that a new setup will be brought in the Balochistan province with JUI, BNP-Mengal, ANP and Yar Muhammad Rind forming the new government.

“A majority of BAP lawmakers in Balochistan have assured support for PDM,” they said.

Meanwhile, sources within the BAP said that they have decided to further consult the party on the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition parties on Saturday have announced the future strategy amid a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per details, the opposition has decided to impeach Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar after the impeachment move against PM Imran Khan.

PPP leader, Syed Khursheed Shah said the opposition parties will head towards Speaker NA and the Punjab CM after voting on a no-confidence motion.