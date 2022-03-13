Pak-China friendship police post opens in Upper Kohistan

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistan-China Friendship Police Post was opened in Upper Kohistan to demonstrate the iron-clad friendship between the two countries, Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday. DIG Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz inaugurated the Post.

During his visit to Upper Kohistan, the DIG chaired a meeting about the security of the Chinese people and other foreign nationals and ordered to improve the security measures and collect data of the people entering Kohistan from other cities.

While inspecting the construction work of the police post, the DIG said that the main purpose of setting up this outpost was to provide foolproof security to the Chinese people and other foreigners working on various development projects in Upper Kohistan.

While giving instructions on the occasion, the DIG maintained that currently hundreds of Chinese and other foreigners are working on development projects in Upper Kohistan and it was the responsibility of the police department to provide them foolproof security. He directed to further improve the security arrangements in the areas surrounding the development projects and keep a close watch on the movement of suspected criminals.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by DPO Upper Kohistan Tahir Iqbal Khan, DC Upper Kohistan Wasif-ur-Rehman and Chinese officials.