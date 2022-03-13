News Desk

PM Imran to meet senior party leadership today amid no-trust motion

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday summoned senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to discuss rapidly evolving political situation of the country.

According to details, the meeting will be held at Bani Gala and will be attended by Pervaiz Khattak, Ali Zaidi, Fawad Chaudhry, Shafqat Mehmood and other leaders of the party.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his meetings with PTI lawmakers, said that the government will emerge victorious from this crisis.

Imran Khan also directed the parliamentarians to mobilize the workers at the grass root level to ensure success in the local body elections.

