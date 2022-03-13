News Desk

PM to hold power show in Hafizabad tomorrow: Faisal Javed

Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Javed on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a gathering in Hafizabad tomorrow.

Faisal Javed on Twitter stated that after holding successful gatherings in Mandi Bahauddin, Mailsi and Dir, the Prime Minister will address in a rally at Hafizabad tomorrow as a part of the mass contact campaign.

He further added that people have full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan. Opposition’s ‘no-confidence motion’ against Imran Khan has turned into a ‘confidence-plus’.

Continue Reading
More Stories
Islamabad

FO summons Indian diplomat, conveys concerns on statement of accidental firing of missile

Islamabad

India has become threat for region as it cannot control its defence assets: Dr Moeed

Islamabad

No-confidence motion: PML-Q likely to take final decision tomorrow

National

Sheikh Rashid calls for reconciliation between govt, opposition

Islamabad

FO demands explanation from India over accidental missile firing

Islamabad

PM Imran, FM Qureshi discuss rapidly evolving political situation

National

Parliament’s security: Sheikh Rasheed says could summon Pakistan Army

Karachi

PMD forecast hot weather spell for three days in Karachi

Islamabad

Opp to submit no-trust move against National Assembly speaker

Karachi

Australia bat first in second Pakistan Test

1 of 201