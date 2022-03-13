Political Flareup

The heated political temperatures as a result of the opposition’s announced no-trust move for the Prime Minister look to be leading parties from across the aisle to an imminent political showdown, one which might extend beyond the motion itself.

From the Prime Minister’s speech on Friday, to the scuffle between the police and supporters of the opposition believed to be from an outlawed militia in the parliament lodges—it is clear that both sides will not back down now. The Prime Minister’s call to his supporters to show up outside the parliament on the day before the motion is indicative of the government’s general mood; the ruling party is determined to remind its opponents, allies and even some within its own ranks that it enjoys the support of its electorate and will not take this lying down. But to keep its allies on its side, the government might have to give up the coveted Punjab CM seat to PML-Q before the motion as a means of securing its support.

The opposition’s decision on Friday, to also submit a no-trust motion against the National Assembly Speaker however, will allow for the alliance to breathe a sigh of relief; after the Speaker’s open support for the Prime Minister, the session for the no-trust would have been fraught with conflict and controversy. The submission of the motion against the Prime Minister entails that the National Assembly session has to be called for this vote by March 22, current speaker Asad Qaisar will not be able to preside in this session if the no-trust against him is submitted as well.

For the government, it is important to not go on a blind offensive. The incident outside the parliament lodges could have been avoided if the government did not send state security apparatus to intervene. The rhetoric being used by the Prime Minister and others is also extremely regrettable. There is no need to engage in ad-hominem attacks against one another without any limits—a few cheers in a crowd are hardly worth reducing the level of discourse to these depths.

The vote is likely to be close; both sides, despite their air of confidence, know that an unknown variable can lead to the best laid plans to quickly unravel. With the government’s allies still weighing their options and the PM’s old confidants fraternising with the opposition, it looks like the opposition might have the numbers it needs. The question now remains on whether the government can woo its dissidents back into the camp before it is too late.