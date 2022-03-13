Political sparring intensifies ahead of ‘do or die vote’

| Asad Umar says PTI to reveal ‘strategy’ to counter no-trust move ‘on time’ | Qureshi claims PML-Q, MQMP ‘are with our government’ | Ill-planned no-confidence caused bitterness in politics: Fawad | PTI’s D-Chowk rally to ‘bury opposition’s corrupt practices: Hammad

After ousting PM, we will target NA Speaker, Punjab, KP govts: Shah

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI/BADIN/QUETTA – Although several federal ministers claim that the no-confidence is ‘destined to fail’ yet the opposition parties are confident that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon be sent packing through a vote of confidence with majority parliamentarians.

More interestingly, some PTI government allies have started raising questions over government’s policies and they are yet to formally announce their support to the PM amid police upheaval. Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had finalised its strategy to deal with the ‘no confidence motion’ and will disclose it on time.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was just playing ‘no confidence’ game just to protect their vested interests and they are only wasting government time to drag attention on other matters.

He said the no confidence motion day will be remarkable when all coalition groups will be standing and supporting openly the incumbent government.

He said there was no truth in the major change occurring in the Punjab province but unfortunately all speculations were circulating on media outlets. Asad Umar said that Prime Minister was the only authority to take any decision about any political change in the province, adding that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-i-Azam(PML-Q) has not put any condition on the government about the replacement of the Punjab Chief Minister.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that the ill-planned no-confidence motion of the opposition caused bitterness in politics. In a tweet, democracy was not a system of extreme divisions, it was based on consensus on certain things.

“I don’t think (politics) should be so divisive that it should become difficult to talk (to each other). It is not difficult to fight but reconciliation is difficult later”, he said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan is hosting historic event of the meeting of OIC Foreign Ministers Council on 22nd and 23rd of this month in Islamabad.

Talking to media in Multan on Saturday, the minister said that Speaker of National Assembly is empowered to decide about the vote counting of such member who cast his vote against party. He said that allies of the government including PML-Q and MQM-P are standing with our government and we are confident that we will defend no-confidence motion.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to get ready for the country’s biggest-ever public meeting, being planned here at the D-Chowk, to demonstrate the masses’ full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The date for the public meeting will be announced soon. All workers start preparations,” he said on his twitter handle. The minister said it would not be a ‘usual meeting’ as the PTI with this gathering was going to bury corrupt practices of the opposition parties forever, purging the country’s politics of such elements.

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah said Saturday that after successful de-seating of Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote, they would take steps to remove National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser before targeting the provinces.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that once the premier is out of the way, the PPP would go after the Speaker, “immediately followed by Punjab and then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

Shah’s remarks come amid a heated political environment in the country as the government and opposition parties trade barbs, hurl accusations at each and step up efforts to gain the support of allies and estranged leaders of the PTI, which is leading a coalition government in the centre, following the submission of a no-confidence motion against the prime minister in the National Assembly secretariat earlier this week.

To a question about how confident the opposition was of having the support of the PTI’s allies on the no-trust motion, he said, “We are confident that they will make the right decision.”

‘BAP response’

In response to the interior minister’s comments, BAP President Jam Kamal Khan said: “ Balochistan Awami Party takes its own decision, not Sheikh Rashid.”