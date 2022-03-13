Who can deny that Pakistan is the 35th largest economic country in the world? What about the real development of Pakistan? Poor health status, illiteracy, water and energy crisis, gender inequality, and so on, are such instances that expose the real development of Pakistan. It is indeed that Pakistan ranks little in imagined development, but it is awful that the graph declines to the bottom when it comes to transforming people’s lives. Real development is all about transforming people’s lives, including affecting their living standards and lifestyles too. The need of the hour is to look at imagined and real developments which are of course two different concerns.

It is time to start working on the anatomy which really develops Pakistan. The major drivers of development are straightforward and clear if the country is to achieve the dream of real development. The clock is yet ticking; burnt soil ought to be cultivated through giving utmost grave momentous and serious thought to successful models of development and recommendations; to make Pakistan a champion of real development.

There is always hope behind every despair and morning after every night. The sleeping fate of any nation cannot be changed until she awakes and wants to change it. There are some nations that were destroyed and demolished altogether into ashes, but when they arose, they shocked the world through their excellency, like Japan. Today, Japan is the third-largest economy in the world because they learned from history and implemented today’s modern teachings. There are three ingredients, identified by Joe Studwell in his renowned book “How Asia works: Sources and failure in the world’s most dynamic region.” Those three ingredients lie at the heart of the success of northeast economies. Firstly, land reforms to pave way for small-plot farming. Secondly, State-led manufacturing by imposing export discipline on manufacturers. Thirdly, deploying a financial system that would support the first two ingredients. Overall, he has justified that agricultural and industrial grounds can bring the economy up to date. Pakistani leaders and concerned authorities must give thought to successful models and bring those into implementation.

ABDUL QADIR MORIO,

Larkana.