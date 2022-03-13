Our Staff Reporter

SACM opens festival at COMSATS varsity

peshawar    –   Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday inaugurated Pakistan Festival for Learning at COMSATS University Abbottabad.

The ceremony among others was attended by DC Tariq Salam, Director COMSATS University Prof Imtiaz Ali, District Police Officer, teachers and students.

Addressing the ceremony, Barrister Saif said that advancement in contemporary education and venturing the new field of modern-day technology is vital to achieve respectable position among comity of nations. He urged students to involve themselves into innovative fields and added that it would usher country into new phase of development and prosperity.

He said that constructive and creative activities would serve as a milestone and beacon of light for new generation. He also urged students to utilise their capabilities for betterment of country.

 and welfare of its people.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Ahsan Ramzan felicitated for winning World Snooker Championship title

Lahore

Screens, air pollution damaging eye health, say medical experts

Lahore

CCPO vows to strengthen CIA

National

KP govt meets target to increase protected areas for wildlife

National

Ehsas Kifalat Cards distributed

Islamabad

Decision on no-trust move against AJK PM likely in April

National

Truck loaded with imported goods from Uzbekistan arrives

National

Govt urged to increase tobacco taxes by 30pc as per WHO advice

Islamabad

Pak-China friendship police post opens in Upper Kohistan

National

Gangsters impersonating spy agency personnel held

1 of 343