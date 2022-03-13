SACM opens festival at COMSATS varsity

peshawar – Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday inaugurated Pakistan Festival for Learning at COMSATS University Abbottabad.

The ceremony among others was attended by DC Tariq Salam, Director COMSATS University Prof Imtiaz Ali, District Police Officer, teachers and students.

Addressing the ceremony, Barrister Saif said that advancement in contemporary education and venturing the new field of modern-day technology is vital to achieve respectable position among comity of nations. He urged students to involve themselves into innovative fields and added that it would usher country into new phase of development and prosperity.

He said that constructive and creative activities would serve as a milestone and beacon of light for new generation. He also urged students to utilise their capabilities for betterment of country.

and welfare of its people.