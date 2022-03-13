Screens, air pollution damaging eye health, say medical experts

LAHORE – More than four million people across the globe are suffering from blindness because of glaucoma, making it the third biggest cause of visual impairment worldwide. However, timely diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma can prevent one becoming visually impaired. These views were expressed by Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar during an address to an awareness walk on “World Glaucoma Week 2022” at Lahore General Hospital (LGH). “To prevent eye diseases and blindness, it is important to control diabetes, high blood pressure and air pollution,” he said. “Similarly, constantly watching cartoons on small mobile phone screens by children and working without computer shield by adults are also harmful for eye health,” he added.

“Medical experts have also introduced a motto ‘Make the kids play, keep the glasses away’ and by implementing it we can save the eyes of our children,” he pointed out. Prof Muhammad Moin, Prof Hussain Ahmad Khaqan, Prof Tayyaba Gul Malik, Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr Abdul Aziz, Dr Lubna Siddique, and other doctors, nurses and paramedics were present on the occasion. Prof Moin and Prof Hussain Ahmad Khaqan said that 1.8 million people in Pakistan were suffering from eye disease (glaucoma). They said that the disease could affect any age group in general. Prof Al-freed Zafar said that eye examination and operation facility was available at General Hospital from Monday to Saturday.

“There are modern medical equipment for timely diagnosis and treatment,” he added.

Dr Lubna Siddique said that the rate of visual impairment in children was increasing day by day as most of the parents gave mobile phones to the children between 2 and 6 years of age to entertain or feed them. “They should spend part of the day on the ground and on the greenery to have good eyesight,” she added.

The medical experts also informed about the symptoms and precautions of cataract and highlighted its timely treatment.

Talking to the media, Prof Al-freed Zafar said that in order to observe the beauty of the world and enjoy the true sense of life, it was essential to have eyesight.

“Its value can be assessed only by those who for some reason have been deprived of this great blessing of Allah Almighty,” he said and added that raising public awareness for timely diagnosis and treatment of cataracts was a need of the hour so that older people could change their lifestyle.

He stressed the need for regular exercise and morning walk to control diabetes and blood pressure to avoid stress in daily life.

“In addition, unnecessary use of mobile phones by children should be stopped which is causing them to wear thick spectacles,” the PGMI principal said and added that air pollution and smoke-emitting vehicles were also damaging eye health.