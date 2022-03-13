APP

Sheikh Rashid lauds FC’s role in curbing crimes in Balochistan

QUETTA   –   Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday commended the role of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan for curbing terrorism, crimes and maintaining law and order situation in the province. He said this during his visit to Headquarters Frontier Corps Balochistan (North).

The minister paid tributes to the Armed forces and FC Balochistan for rendering matchless sacrifices in fight against terrorism and establishing peace in the region.

Sheikh laid a wreath at the memorial and offered prayers.

On the occasion, Interior Minister met with Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Balochistan (North) Major General Muhammad Yousuf Majuka.

He was given a detailed briefing on the operational readiness of Frontier Corps Balochistan (North), border surveillance, law and order situation in Balochistan, especially in Quetta.

The minister said that practical measures were being taken to improve the law and order situation for ensuring the protection of people’s lives in the country.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Sindh reports 306 new covid-19 cases

National

Pervaiz Elahi, Tariq Bashir, Sadaqat Abbasi visit Basharat’s residence for condolence

Lahore

Moonis fires back at Rashid over ‘blackmailing’ remarks

Islamabad

Pakistan’s economy on path of growth, PM tells MNAs

Islamabad

Political sparring intensifies ahead of ‘do or die vote’

Islamabad

Pakistan will soon send humanitarian aid to Ukraine: FM

Islamabad

Pakistan demands answers from India over missile firing

Islamabad

Joint opposition launches tirade against Speaker NA

National

Opposition wants to create anarchy in country, says Farrukh Habib

Islamabad

No dialogue with thugs and hooligans like PM Imran, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 of 346