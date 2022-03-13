Truck loaded with imported goods from Uzbekistan arrives

peshawar – A truck loaded with import goods from Uzbekistan arrived in Pakistan via Afghanistan on Saturday.

Pakistan Customs Additional Collector Muhammad Tayyab, traders and other officials received the truck at Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Torkham.

Adeel Ahmad, the truck driver, told journalists that he drove the truck three weeks ago from Uzbekistan but it got delayed for a few days due to heavy snowfall on roads in Afghanistan.

Muhammad Tayyab said that under the Transport International Route (TIR) agreement, they received more than 80 container trucks from Uzbekistan with imported goods in the past one year.

He said they exported rice, leather and sports goods, medicines and other items to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and other central Asian states. He said that Pakistan imported medicines and cotton from Uzbekistan.

The official said that the Torkham transit terminal project would be completed by next year, which would help increase trade with the Central Asian countries.

Later, the container truck was cleared by Torkham Custom officials and it proceeded to Lahore.