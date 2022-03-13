Undoing Progress

Once again, we have found ourselves to be at odds with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after announcing a tax amnesty scheme and subsidies on petroleum products as well as electricity. In these new unchartered waters of defiance and the failure to remain consistent with policy implementations, the government must make an informed decision about what the next step should be.

March 4 marked the seventh review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) that Pakistan has with the IMF. After immense hard work, we enacted the terms put forth by the international lender and were able to secure a little over $3 billion of the total six in recent months. However, with the new steps taken by PM Imran Khan with the objective to provide relief to the population, the body has expressed concerns that the country has undone progress through one stroke alone. This kind of a reaction was expected considering the strictness with which the terms were relayed to the government.

The fund highlighted that there could be serious budgetary concerns after these subsidies. Our primary budget account may roll back from having a surplus of Rs25 billion towards the end of the current fiscal year to being Rs650 billion in deficit. This may be the kind of damage to our financial accounts that we may not be able to escape in the future. Furthermore, by keeping such policies in place, we risk alienating ourselves and risk complete abandonment by the IMF.

One can understand the kind of backlash that drove the government to introduce subsidies. At the same time however, the IMF is also right to say that outside of ignoring the inconsistency with which policies are implemented, had a targeted scheme been pitched instead of a blanket rule which provides an exception to all members of society, it would have sympathised. This is not to say the government is wrong on a specific course of action; but changing direction and being inconsistent in policymaking often does more harm than good.

It is time for the government to pick a side; either stay on the austerity path and fulfil pledges to the lender to continue in the EFF or we look to usher in growth through excess government commitments on spending and subsidies. This back and forth is of use to no one.