Will work again in Bollywood: Saba Qamar

Leading Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has recently expressed her desire of once again working for Bollywood, saying she will work there once again ‘by God’s willing.

Saba had coupled with late legendary Indian actor Irfan Khan for her Bollywood film ‘Hindi Medium’.

Talking to an Indian media outlet via telephone, Saba recently said she considered herself lucky enough to be casted opposite to Irfan Khan. She said her movie Hindi Medium gave her the identity and lots of love across the border.

Saba Qamar said she was enthralled and loved when legendary actress Vidya Balan had commended her performance in Hindi Medium. I didn’t get enough chance to thank people earlier.

