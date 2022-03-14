News Desk

Allies to decide on resignation from federal cabinet today: sources

Three major allies of the federal government, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) will announce their decision on resigning or staying in the federal cabinet today.

According to sources, a meeting of the government allies will be held at the residence of PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain where a final decision would be taken regarding staying with the coalition government or joining the opposition ranks.

“The allies will look into the assurances given by PPP and PML-N,” they said adding that PPP President is facilitating the talks with the coalition partners of the federal government.

An MQM-P delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will meet the Chaudhry brothers while a meeting of BAP is also scheduled with PML-Q leadership. “The ministers from the allies will decide on resignation from the federal cabinet today,” they said.

Yesterday, PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi confirmed that PML-Q, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) are taking coordinated steps.

“It is agreed that the incumbent assemblies will complete its term. Speaker National Assembly must comply with the constitutional guidelines.”

The PML-Q top leader said that Awn Chaudhry of the Jahangir Tareen group met them and the political party will unveil its decision regarding the no-confidence motion in the next two days.

Pervaiz Elahi said that PML-Q could hold a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif at any time.

