Anadolu

Arsenal become team with most points in 11 weeks

Arsenal became the most point-grabbing team in 11 weeks after a 2-0 win against Leicester City while Chelsea beat Newcastle United to secure their fifth straight victory in week 29 of the English Premier League.

Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette scored the Gunners’ two goals in the 11th and 59th minutes respectively at Emirates Stadium in London.

With the victory, Arsenal have picked up 28 points from a possible 33 in an 11-week period in the league.

In another London match on the same day, Chelsea defeated Newcastle United 1-0 with a goal from Kai Havertz in the 89th minute at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues secured their fifth straight win in the Premier League.

Chelsea and Arsenal are placed third and fourth with 59 and 51 points respectively in the Premier League standings, which are led by Manchester City with 69 points.

Continue Reading
More Stories
Sports

Pak vs Aus: Australia in box seat after Pakistan wilt in Karachi

Sports

Pak vs Aus: Australia declare on 556-9 in Karachi test

Newspaper

Khawaja, Carey extend Australia’s dominance on another batting friendly day

Newspaper

Rattled by heckler, tearful Osaka crashes out of Indian Wells

Newspaper

Pakistan, Bangladesh eye chance to secure first CWC22 win

Newspaper

Newage, Barry’s, FG Polo win in National Open Polo

Newspaper

3rd Inverex Trophy Basketball Tournament commences

Newspaper

Nadal stages spectacular comeback at Indian Wells

Newspaper

The Eagles, Remington Stars victorious in Tower 21 Polo Super League

Sports

Winter Paralympics to close after Ukraine, China athletes star

1 of 28