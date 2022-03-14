Arsenal become team with most points in 11 weeks

Arsenal became the most point-grabbing team in 11 weeks after a 2-0 win against Leicester City while Chelsea beat Newcastle United to secure their fifth straight victory in week 29 of the English Premier League.

Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette scored the Gunners’ two goals in the 11th and 59th minutes respectively at Emirates Stadium in London.

With the victory, Arsenal have picked up 28 points from a possible 33 in an 11-week period in the league.

In another London match on the same day, Chelsea defeated Newcastle United 1-0 with a goal from Kai Havertz in the 89th minute at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues secured their fifth straight win in the Premier League.

Chelsea and Arsenal are placed third and fourth with 59 and 51 points respectively in the Premier League standings, which are led by Manchester City with 69 points.