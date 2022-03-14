Ch Shujat advises PM not to call political rivals by offensive nicknames

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Ch Shujat on Sunday advised Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan not to call the political rivals names.

While quoting Verse-11 of Surah Al-Hujurat, the PML-Q president stated PM Imran should read the translation of the verse. He said the PM always refers to the state of Madina, adding: “If he had read the translation of Surah Al-Hujurat, he would never have accused and called the political leaders by offensive nicknames.”

While referring to the Verse-11 of Surah Al-Hujurat, the PML-Q leader stated its meaning and said: “O believers! Do not let some men ridicule others, they may be better than them, nor let some women ridicule other women, they may be better than them. Do not defame one another, nor call each other by offensive nicknames. How evil it is to act rebelliously after having faith! And whoever does not repent, it is they who are the true wrongdoers.”

Meanwhile, he went on to suggest all politicians of Pakistani political forefront to abide by political values.