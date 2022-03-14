Anadolu

Elon Musk challenges Russia’s President Putin for a fight

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has challenged Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to a fight, he tweeted Monday.

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat,” Musk wrote on Twitter. “Stakes are Ukraine,” he continued tweeting, writing the country’s name in its language.

In a tweet thread, he continued in Russian, saying, “Do you agree to this fight?” mentioning Kremlin’s English official account.

Musk activated Starlink space internet equipment to Ukraine in late February. He has also displayed his support for Ukraine numerous times on his social media account.

Since Russia launched its war on Ukraine, more than 2.69 million people have fled to other countries, according to UN estimates.

At least 596 civilians have also been killed and 1,067 injured in Ukraine, it said.

While the EU, US, and others have imposed sanctions on Moscow, many companies and global brands have also suspended operations in Russia.

