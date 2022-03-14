Fire at Lahore plaza brought under control after seven hours

Massive fire that broke out a shopping plaza in Gulberg area of the city has been doused by the firefighters after a 7-hour long struggle.

About 20 vehicles and 60 rescue workers took part in the hours-long operation and security in-charge of the plaza was also arrested from for creating hurdles in the operation.

The fire was put brought under control by the firefighters and the process of cooling is currently underway.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered inquiry to determine the cause of fire.