Four arrested for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT – Police have arrested four persons on the charge of pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering in the district. According to details, on the report of sub-division officer Gepco, district police conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught red-handed — Rizwan Ahmed, Sajjad, Waheed Murad and Ali Ghafoor — while pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tampering. Cases have been registered against the accused. Further investigation was under way.