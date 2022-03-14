News Desk

GDA, BAP delegations call on PM

A delegation of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) led by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Monday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to express their confidence in his leadership and the government’s public welfare policies.

Ghous Bux Mahar, a member of the National Assembly, and Dr. Zulfiqar Mirza were included in the delegation.

Separately, a delegation of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) led by its parliamentary leader Nawabzada Khalid Magsi also called on the prime minister. During the meeting, the overall political situation in the country was discussed.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Robina Irfan, Sardar Israr Tareen and Mir Ahsan Reki, members of the National Assembly, were included in the delegation.

Federal ministers including Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill also attended these meetings.

