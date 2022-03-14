Ijaz Shah meets Chaudhry brothers

Federal Minister for Narcotics Ijaz Shah on Monday met Chaudhry brothers of Pakistan Mulsim League – Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) and discussed the issue of alliance.

According to the details, PML-Q held a meeting with the federal government. Federal Minister for Narcotics Ijaz Chaudhry reached the house to meet the PML-Q leaders.

Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah has met Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister for Water Resources Monis Elahi. During the meeting, the issue of unity was discussed. On this occasion, the Speaker Punjab Assembly said that a continuous consultation process is underway on the political situation.

On the other hand, PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also met PTI Balochistan leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind. The meeting was attended by Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Chaudhry Hussain Elahi, and provincial minister Ammar Yasir.

During the meeting, the PTI leader presented a bouquet to PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and discussed the current political situation in Balochistan.