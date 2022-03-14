India’s Inadequate Response

Pakistan’s measured response in the wake of an accidental launch of an Indian missile in Pakistan territory is commendable. An incident that could have provoked other countries to see a missile launch, accidental or not, as an act of war, was diplomatically handled by Pakistan, where the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar calmly called for an explanation from Delhi.

While Pakistan has handled this diplomatically, keeping in view the peace of the region, the concern and response from India, the US and the UN has been disappointing and lacking especially considering the renewed conversation on the dangers of irresponsible handling of nuclear weapons.

India, for example, has handled this in a nonchalant and undignified manner, a response completely inappropriate considering the severe gravity of the matter. The Indian government did not think to warn or apologise for the incident immediately after—the Indian defence ministry owned up to the mishap and apologised only after Pakistan called for an explanation. It is a miracle that there was no loss of life for India’s lack of protocols even after the incident could have led to an extremely dangerous situation.

Pakistan’s comprehensive set of questions deserve answers. The Foreign Office is right to ask why India failed to inform Pakistan immediately about the ‘accidental launch’ of the missile. It is important for India to explain the measures and procedures in place to prevent accidental missile launches and the particular circumstances of this incident. Was the missile equipped with a self-destruct mechanism? Why did it fail to actualize? More importantly, are Indian missiles kept primed for launch even under routine maintenance? New Delhi’s response is considerably lacking given the seriousness of the issue.

India, and the world, must realise what a consequential issue this is. India is a major power that has nuclear weapons at its disposal. The world has expressed alarm over countries like North Korea or Iran allegedly developing nuclear weapons in fear that these countries will not exercise power responsibly, putting the whole world at risk. Such an enormous blunder as an accidental launch of a missile by a huge South Asian country with nukes at its disposal should invoke fear and alarm in the international community. A simple internal court of inquiry is not enough—rather a joint probe or UN involvement is required. The international community must take serious notice of this incident of grave nature in a nuclearised environment and play its due role in promoting strategic stability in the region.