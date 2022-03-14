Iraq Missile Attack

Reports have emerged that about a dozen ballistic missiles launched from outside Iraq have struck the country’s northern Kurdish regional capital Erbil. Thankfully there are no civilian casualties, however the attack has been claimed by Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) stating that they were targeting the Israeli strategic centre in the country. There are conflicting reports of where the missiles actually landed, as some sources claim that the US consulate was being targeted. The US State Department has however denied that any US facilities were damaged and has termed the attack as outrageous.

These are extremely concerning developments which could very well result in an increase in tensions in the region. It is important to note that this attack comes after an Israeli attack in Syria last week where two members of the IRGC were killed and the Iranian paramilitary force had promised to retaliate. Even after the fall of Daesh in the region, both Iraq and Syria continue to be a proxy battleground for US, Israeli, and Iranian forces. The continued presence of US troops has resulted in a lot of turmoil, and it is an unfortunate situation where the common citizens of the two countries continue to suffer at the hands of their own inept government and external forces.

Also, this missile attack comes at an important junction of Iran’s relations with the world, where Vienna talks about reviving the 2015 nuclear deal have been suspended. Israel has long been opposed to the JCPOA and it could perhaps use this pause to act as a spoiler once again. Earlier this week, the EU announced that the talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear accord were being halted over Russian demands about sanctions targeting Moscow over its war on Ukraine.

It is evident that Russia is attempting to exploit Iran’s vulnerable position at this time to secure its own interests. This is an incredibly important deal for the reduction of tensions not just in the Middle East, but also other parts of the world. The final text of the agreement is essentially ready and on the table for the concerned parties to sign off on; it must be ensured that this process is insulated from external factors otherwise all the work put into this endeavour will go to waste.