Jahangir Tareen’s sister Seemi Ezdi voices support for PM Imran

In a major development, Jahangir Tareen’s sister Senator Seemi Ezdi on Sunday voiced her support for Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan ahead of the no-confidence motion.

Senator Seemi Ezdi took to Twitter to show her support for PM Imran Khan. Jahangir Tareen’s sister shared a picture of PM Khan from his Twitter account by using the hashtag

اپوزیشن اپنی جتنی مرضی کوشش کیوں نہ کر لیں ناکامی انکا مقدر بنے گی انشاءاللہ وزیراعظم عمران خان سرخرو ہونگے۔#میں_تمھارے_ساتھ_ہوں pic.twitter.com/rqF8fbPYP9 — Senator Seemi Ezdi (@SeemiEzdi) March 13, 2022

‘I’m supporting you.’

The senator had given a clear message in favor of Prime Minister Imran Khan and shared her picture with him on March 8 also.