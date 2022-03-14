Lithuania says NATO sending thousands of additional troops

Lithuania said Monday that NATO is sending thousands of additional troops to the eastern part of the alliance “as a result of the shifts in geopolitical situation”.

“We will create three new military camps to host our Allies in Lithuania: reinforcements will be welcomed in Pabrade, Kazlu Ruda & Marijampole,” the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on Twitter, referring to the area near the border with Belarus.

The new military camps will be set up at Lithuanian Armed Forces divisions to ensure NATO’s host nation support to allies deploying to Lithuania, it added.

The move comes amid Russia’s war on Ukraine, which began Feb. 24. It has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 596 civilians have been killed and 1,067 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN, which says the actual toll is much higher.

Over 2.8 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.