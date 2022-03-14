Anadolu

Lithuania says NATO sending thousands of additional troops

Lithuania said Monday that NATO is sending thousands of additional troops to the eastern part of the alliance “as a result of the shifts in geopolitical situation”.

“We will create three new military camps to host our Allies in Lithuania: reinforcements will be welcomed in Pabrade, Kazlu Ruda & Marijampole,” the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on Twitter, referring to the area near the border with Belarus.

The new military camps will be set up at Lithuanian Armed Forces divisions to ensure NATO’s host nation support to allies deploying to Lithuania, it added.

The move comes amid Russia’s war on Ukraine, which began Feb. 24. It has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 596 civilians have been killed and 1,067 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN, which says the actual toll is much higher.

Over 2.8 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Over 2.8m people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s war: UN

International

Elon Musk challenges Russia’s President Putin for a fight

International

Russia says it is unable to access $300bn reserves due to sanctions

International

Iran denounces Saudi executions after suspending talks

International

Colombian leftist candidate leads field to become president

Business

Most Asian markets down as traders track Ukraine invasion

International

Iran claims missile strike on Erbil, says ‘targeted Israeli facilities’

International

Russia strikes Ukraine military target near Polish border

International

US journalist shot dead in Ukraine: medic, witnesses

International

‘Guns, not diplomacy, will determine Ukraine war outcome’

1 of 28