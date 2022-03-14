News Desk

No-trust vote: Govt to summon NA session after OIC FMs meeting

Government has decided on Monday, to summon the National Assembly (NA) session after the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting.

As per sources, the issue of no-confidence motion will be dealt with after the OIC session.

It merits mention here that in a bid to dethrone Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, opposition members have jointly submitted a no-confidence motion at National Assembly Secretariat.

The opposition has also submitted a requisition to summon the National Assembly session in which the no-trust motion will be tabled.

The motion was submitted by an opposition delegation comprising PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, PPP leaders Shazia Marri, Naveed Qamar and other members.

