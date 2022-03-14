No-trust move: CM Sindh reaches Islamabad for talks with MQM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday reached Islamabad to hold talks with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) – a key ally of PTI in Centre – amid no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan.

According to details, the meeting between the PPP delegation and MQM-P leadership will be held at Sindh House in Islamabad. Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will also attend the meeting.

Sources said that CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah will play a key role in negotiations with MQM-Pakistan as most of their demands were related to urban Sindh.

It was learnt that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had agreed over accepting all Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) demands related to Sindh including Karachi.

The development came days after the MQM-P delegation, led by the party’s convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari at his residence. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah were also present in the meeting.

Sources privy to the development within PPP said that Pakistan Peoples Party agreed on accepting demands put forward by MQM – key ally of ruling in Centre.

They added that most of the demands put forward by MQM-P were related to Karachi and other parts of Sindh. “Their all demands are legitimate and PPP ready to fulfil it.”

It must be noted that here that joint opposition has intensified political efforts to make a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan successful.

Federal government also decided to summon National Assembly session for voting on no-trust move after Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) moot in Islamabad on March 23.

According to details, the meeting of OIC foreign ministers is scheduled for March 22 and 23 in Islamabad. The voting on the no-trust move is likely scheduled for March 29.