No-trust vote: Chaudhrys keep everyone guessing

ISLAMABAD – Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi Sunday assured Prime Minister Imran Khan that national and provincial assemblies would complete their constitutional tenure.

“We have made our decision. Final consultations with our colleagues are underway. The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) are working together,” he tweeted.

Also, major allies of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are going to meet on Monday evening at the residence of PML-Q President Ch Shujat Hussain here to take a decision about their vote on the no-confidence motion moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan by the opposition. These PTI allies include PML-Q, MQM-P, BAP, and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Sources told The Nation that a delegation of MQM led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui would meet Ch Shujat Hussain at his Islamabad residence. The delegation will include Amir Khan, Aminul Haq and Waseem Akhter.

A GDA leader named Ghous Bux Khan Mahar would also meet the Chaudhry brothers in the evening at their residence.

The BAP leaders, who are already in Islamabad, would also meet Chaudhry brothers today.

The sources said leaders from MQM, GDA and BAP will first hold separate meetings with PML-Q President Ch Shujat Hussain, and later they are expected to sit together to chalk out a joint strategy on their relationship with the PTI government.

The meeting will also discuss their fresh contacts with the government and the incentives offered by the government ministers to their allies in return for their support against the no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, the PML-N and the PML-Q leadership is expected to meet in Islamabad today where the PML-N leaders would inform PML-Q whether to give CM Punjab slot to PML-Q or not.

The sources said issues between GDA leader Dr Fehmida Mirza and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari could not be settled on a no-confidence motion, after which the GDA may not support the opposition in the National Assembly.