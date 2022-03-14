Now it’s time for PM to pack his bags and leave: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at a public gathering in Hafizabad as ‘an admission of defeat.’

In a press statement, Shehbaz said, “Imran did not come to fix the price of potato and tomato but to ruin the country and the people, which he did successfully and now it’s time for him to go home.”

He said that Imran came to ensure the fall of Kashmir, CPEC, to increase Pakistan’s 24 ranks in corruption, he has successfully done this destruction, but now it’s time for him to go home. Shehbaz went on to say, he (PM Imran) came to anger the friends of Pakistan in international arena, he has fulfilled that agenda, which is why he must go.

“Imran came to hand over Pakistan’s economic sovereignty to the IMF, he fulfilled that agenda. He came to increase the value of the dollar from Rs125 to Rs180, which he did to ruin national economy, but now it’s time for him to pack his bags and leave”.

Shehbaz said that with the help of the black money of foreign funding, he spread the filth of corruption and money-laundering, it was time to clean up this filth and this mess. He said Imran You have fulfilled the agenda of stopping six percent of Pakistan and raising the minimum 3% inflation to the highest 26% in history.

The Opposition Leader further said that the illegal palace of Bani Gala regularisation, schemes to make Haraam wealth Halal, in which he was completely successful. He came to increase the price of petrol from Rs96 to Rs 160.

“Flour price rose from Rs35 to Rs100, sugar from Rs52 to Rs130 per kg and electricity from Rs11 to Rs26 per unit. Shehbaz pointed out 100pc increase in gas price, 500pc increase in medicine price, ghee 140 to 440 rupees per kg and how Imran made Pakistan the third most expensive country in the world.

The unimaginable inflation, unemployment, economic catastrophe and the moral destruction of the nation were the main achievements of Imran Niazi, he said.

“Imran, your work is done, now go home and let the nation suffering from inflation, unemployment and economic catastrophe breathe a sigh of relief”, he said. Shehbaz also pointed out that the Speaker of the National Assembly is the guardian of the House. This position requires him to be neutral and above party affiliation. Asad Qaiser has become biased because of his behavior and statements and his inclination towards PTI is clear. There is a big question mark over their character and reputation, he added.