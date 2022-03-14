Pak vs Aus: Australia declare on 556-9 in Karachi test

Australia declared their first innings on 556 for nine on day three of the second test against Pakistan at Karachi’s National Stadium on Monday.

Opener Usman Khawaja top-scored for the tourists with a fine 160, while Alex Carey (93) and Steve Smith (72) also made important contributions.

Faheem Ashraf and Sajid Khan took two wickets apiece for Pakistan.

