Pak vs Aus: Australia declare on 556-9 in Karachi test

Australia declared their first innings on 556 for nine on day three of the second test against Pakistan at Karachi’s National Stadium on Monday.

Opener Usman Khawaja top-scored for the tourists with a fine 160, while Alex Carey (93) and Steve Smith (72) also made important contributions.

Faheem Ashraf and Sajid Khan took two wickets apiece for Pakistan.

Usman Khawaja’s marathon 160 and Alex Carey’s career-best 93 helped Australia rack up 505 for eight against Pakistan on day two of the second test on Sunday.

It was a day of painstaking accumulation at the National Stadium where the Pakistan bowlers kept the run rate under check but only five wickets fell in three sessions for all their hard work under a harsh sun.

Mitchell Starc saw off 95 deliveries for his dour unbeaten 28 and Australia captain Pat Cummins was unbeaten on nought at the close.

