Pakistan condemns closure of Darul Uloom by India in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned the reported shutting down of Darul Uloom Khadijatul Kubra, an educational institute in held Kashmir.

The Indian occupation forces gate-crashed Darul Uloom on Friday, insulted and maltreated the female students and forcefully evicted them before sealing the educational institution.

This illegal act is a fresh reflection of how the Indian occupation forces are trampling on and making a mockery of the fundamental rights of Kashmiri girls seeking education. It also points towards growing Islamophobia, a phenomenon which is on the surge not only in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir but also in India, said Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed.

Denying Muslim girls access to education, may that be in IIOJK or in Karnataka, is a new low under a far-right Hindutva-inspired regime in India, he said.

Deafening the silence of BJP leadership and absence of discernible action against ‘Hindutva’ proponents must send alarm bells across the international community about the gross and systematic human rights violations being perpetrated by India.

Pakistan calls on the international community to take cognizance of the BJP-RSS’s agenda to socially and politically disempower Kashmiris in IIOJK, especially Muslim youth, he added.