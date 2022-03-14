News Desk

Pakistan reports 462 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported 2 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,519,154. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,309 on Monday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 462 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 31,201 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 462 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 1.48 percent.

