Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus deaths in over two months

Pakistan has reported 2 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,519,154. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,309 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 462 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,538 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,091 in Sindh, 6,301 in KP, 1,021 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 377 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 572,042 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 503,844 in Punjab, 218,180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,837 in Islamabad, 43,177 in Azad Kashmir, 35,438 in Balochistan and 11,636 in Gilgit-Baltistan.