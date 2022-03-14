Past in Perspective

“If most of us are ashamed of shabby clothes

and shoddy furniture let us be more ashamed of shabby ideas and shoddy philosophies. It would

be a sad situation if the wrapper were better than the meat wrapped inside it.”

― Albert Einstein

As an established lawyer, Gandhi dressed rather formally and adopted a British fashion choice of a suit and tie. However, somewhere during 1921, he made the decision to alter the way he looked and opted for a dhoti and shawl. From that point on, that was all that he wore. The rationale behind this was to represent his own people, who had been deprived and looted for so long that this was all that they could afford to wear. He further wanted to ensure that he identified with his own kind, and looking the part was just as important. This was a decision he made after contemplating for years and even when he was faced with criticism, he held it to be true that shedding the look would mean going against his own people.