Petitioners lawyers complete arguments over PECA Ordinance

The lawyers of all petitioners concluded their arguments in challenge to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act (PECA) in Islamabad High Court.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard petitions against the controversial legislation.

The bench summoned Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadood and Director FIA to the rostrum. Chief Justice said, “What the FIA is doing as an operative for the public office holders. The Attorney General should convince the court”.

“The FIA was not restrained from working on an inquiry of a video,” chief justice said.

The high court ordered the the Attorney General to appear in the next hearing of case in person.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until March 21.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan in a hearing on Thursday said that the government was ready to take back the controversial ordinance.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed told the court that the matter can be sent back to the federal cabinet to get opinion of the concerned persons.

“PECA amendment is a draconian law, if come into force in present shape,” AGP said. “Mainstream or print media is not required to regulate with this law,” he further said.

“I have detailed meeting with the prime minister and defending the case on the special instructions of the prime minister, this case is our mutual mistake,” he said.

“The court wants to set an example with this case,” the bench remarked.

The court had clubbed all the petitions against the PECA ordinance. The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) and other petitioners had challenged the PECA ordinance.